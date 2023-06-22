LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who lived the lifestyle of being a gang member spoke before Louisville Metro Council on Thursday night.
"I took a gun to school for my, most of my life, that's all I've done," Demetrius McDowell said. "All my friends are killers and drug dealers. With that being said, I took the initiative (to) start something and create something in my neighborhood. If I can drug traffic all over Louisville, Kentucky, then I can bring some of these fellas together which are the influence."
McDowell founded Bosses not Bangers and has helped people leave gangs.
He asked to be part of Metro's discussions around safety and the city's budget. He said his background can help make effective change.
McDowell said he's received over $600,000 from the state to grow his organization.
Related Stories:
- Louisville gangs recruiting, encouraging violence on social media
- Former Louisville gang member using nonprofit to help city's effort of stopping gun violence
- Louisville's mayor says city 'definitely' has a gang problem
- Violence in Louisville: What can we do?
- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says city must solve its 'crisis of gun violence'
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.