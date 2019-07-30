LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of young percussionists in Louisville is getting a chance to learn from one of their more famous former members.
Dani Markham, who is in high demand on the New York theater scene and has toured with Donald Glover's Grammy Award-winning group Childish Gambino, is back in town to share her talents with the Louisville Leopards Percussionists.
Markham is conducting workshops on Cuban drumming during the group's summer camp. She started with the Leopards when she was 8 years old, and says it made her what she is today.
"This program really helped me be prepared for that, and helped me realize how important music and arts in general are for people to be able to have an outlet for all of the emotions we experience in life," she said.
The Leopards have performed across the nation, and recently appearing on Ozzy Osbourne's reality show, "Ozzy and Jack's World Detour."
