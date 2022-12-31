LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away.
The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning.
Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to 2013.
He helped guide the school through a tumultuous time of cheating accusations and inappropriate activity from a teacher.
Online, former students called him a great leader and educator.
Funeral arrangements for Boehm have not yet been announced.
