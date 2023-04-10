LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native and mass shooting survivor is asking for change after a mass shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Whitney Austin was shot 12 times during a mass shooting in Cincinnati in September 2018. She survived and has dedicated her time to "advocating for responsible gun ownership, crisis aversion and suicide prevention."
On Monday morning, five people were killed and nine others were injured, including two police officers, when a gunman opened fire inside a bank building.
“Every single person agrees that mass shootings are unacceptable and do not have a place in modern society, but where we have failed one another is finding common ground and coming together," Austin said.
Strong was shot 12 times when she went to work as a project manager at Fifth Third headquarters in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2018. Three people were killed before the gunman was killed by police. Austin survived her injuries and started a nonprofit organization called Whitney Strong. Its goal is to reduce all forms of gun violence.
Austin knows what survivors of the shooting will face.
"Their lives are changed forever," Austin said. "It doesn’t matter if you were the one who received the bullet, or if you were several floors up, several blocks down, your life was changed forever and I am so sorry about that because no one deserves for their life to be changed in this way.”
