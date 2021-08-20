LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A math teacher has cooked up a new plan to bring the flavors of Puerto Rico to Louisville.
Bori Sweets Bakery & Delicatessen is now open. Located at the Louisville Central Community Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near 13th Street, it serves up Puerto Rican cuisine, including pastries, breads, cakes, sandwiches, coffee products and drinks.
The owner, Yaritza Velez Estrada, is a former math teacher who taught for 17 years in Puerto Rico and two years in Jefferson County Public Schools.
"Since I love to cook and I know how to bake, and with the lack of Puerto Rican cuisine here, I decided what else? I have my talent and have to put it into action," she said. "I decided to do this. I wanted to do something different from teaching. That is the only thing I know."
The bakery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
