LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Moore High School student who was involved in a fight is now filing a lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools.
Police say Malachi Claycomb, who was 18-years-old at the time of the incident, punched a 16-year-old girl in the face in Dec. 2018. As a result, the girl's nose was broken and she suffered seizure-like convulsions.
A judge later dismissed Claycomb's charges, saying he acted in self-defense.
He's now suing not only the school district, but the city of Louisville and the school resource officer who arrested him.
Claycomb's attorney says the arrest was illegal and improper. They're asking for damages and a jury trial.
As a policy, neither the city of Louisville, nor JCPS comments on pending lawsuits.
