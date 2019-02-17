LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former MSD driver accused of killing an LMPD detective in a crash is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Roger Burdette was indicted by a grand jury on several charges last week, including one count of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one count of failing to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.
After the jury handed down the indictment, the case was assigned to Division Eight of Jefferson Circuit Court, where he will be formally arraigned Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on Christmas Eve during a traffic stop on I-64.
Burdette says he was taking prescriptions for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and depression when the truck he was driving crashed into Det. Deidre Mengedoht's cruiser.
MSD hired Roger Burdette in 2008. Since then, he has been in six mostly minor accidents before the fatal Christmas Eve crash that killed Mengedoht.
Burdette was fired from his job at MSD in January.
