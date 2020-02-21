Regina Sabens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The former owner of a southern Indiana day care has been charged with reckless supervision by a child care provider.

Indiana State Police began investigating Regina Sabens, 49, of Learning Center Preschool and Childcare in Salem, Indiana, after being contacted about a 2-year-old boy she allegedly spanked in December, according to a news release from ISP. 

The mother of the boy said a family member noticed bruising on the 2-year-old while changing the child's diaper, according to a police report. 

Sabens denies spanking the child and told police she never spanked any of the children at her day care. 

Police said Sabens took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to reckless supervision by a child care provider as well as an unrelated charge of battery involving an adult dating back to 2018. 

