JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A former pastor of a Jeffersonville church said he faced racism from the mostly white congregation, and now church officials have told him to vacate the church-owned home in which he and his family have been staying.
The Rev. Daniel Carney led Cook Memorial United Methodist Church from July to October of 2019. He said he encountered racism from the moment he walked in the church and day of his first sermon.
“Another individual said, ‘If I have to shake that (n****'s) hand, I will not be back at all,'” Carney said.
The pastor said the racial epithet was said to his face, in front of his children.
In the following three months Carney said members were physically and verbally aggressive toward his wife, kids and guests of color who visited the church.
Carney was appointed to the Cook Memorial post by the Indiana Conference of The United Methodist Church. He worked part-time for about $400 a week and lived with his wife and four children in the three-bedroom parsonage behind the church.
Carney said he was fired, but church officials said he asked to be removed from his appointment. Now church officials want him and his family to leave the parsonage.
Church spokeswoman Serena Acker acknowledged the difficulty of the situation for the Carney family, “and we are keeping them in our prayers as they seek their way forward.”
However, she said, “It is not reasonable for Mr. Carney’s family to remain in the parsonage if he is no longer serving the church.”
Carney said he did not have a lease with Cook Memorial, and the pathway to separation is unclear.
According to a severance agreement dated Oct. 3, the church paid Carney $3,000, with the understanding that the former pastor and his family leave by Halloween.
Carney said he was forced to sign the agreement and that his family couldn’t afford to move in anywhere with that severance payment when he calculated a down payment and the cost of a rental truck.
He said he appealed to Bishop Julius C. Trimble, the Methodist Church's highest ranking official in Indiana who, Carney said, told him to stay as long as he needed.
Bishop Trimble, through his staff, declined an on-camera interview or to provide comment for this story.
"However, we were saddened to hear of (Carney's) reports. The Indiana Conference denounces racism in every form, as per our Social Principles in the Book of Discipline," Acker replied in an emailed statement. “We recognize racism as sin and affirm the ultimate and temporal worth of all persons.”
Carney posted about his plight with the church on his Facebook page.
"I see my family and my kids without no food and nobody here to help us. I had to pawn stuff to feed my family," he said.
The church subsequently offered him another $1,500 if he signed a confidentiality agreement and agreed to vacate by the end of November.
Carney declined and now plans to sue while facing eviction
"This racial stuff is bigger than me ... God is using me to bring all this out."
He was near tears when he talked to WDRB about his family possibly losing its home.
“These are church folks, so-called Christian people,” he said. “It hurts.”
