LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old pharmacy in the Portland neighborhood may soon find its place on the National Register of Historic Places.
A Kentucky panel is considering six Kentucky sites to place on the national registry. One of those is in Louisville: the Hertel Pharmacy, also known as the Schweitzer Pharmacy.
The corner store started in 1897. The building is the only one of its type and age that's still in the Portland neighborhood.
It's located near the intersection of Bank and North 26th streets and is now boarded up and empty.
The Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board will decide Tuesday if the pharmacy will be nominated to the National Park Service for national consideration.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.