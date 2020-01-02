LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kroger security guard accused of stabbing a customer pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.
John Griggs, age 63, appeared in court Thursday morning on an assault charge.
Police say when a customer walked into the Kroger on Dixie Highway near Upper Hunters Trace to use the Coinstar machine Tuesday night, Griggs told him the store was closing.
Officers say the customer got upset and that surveillance video shows the two getting into a heated argument -- then a fight -- before Griggs used a pocket knife to stab the man in the back.
Griggs was ordered to have no contact with Kroger, where his wife also works.
