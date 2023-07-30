LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family is devastated after a local basketball star died in a wreck last week.
The number 32 blows across a Shelby County field.
"He has always had that number," said Gwenella Marshall, his mother. "Now all I got is memories of my baby."
Donovan Johnson wore the number 32 when he played basketball.
"He played basketball every day of the week," Marshall said.
He became a star high school basketball player and was back in Louisville to play in the annual Dirt Bowl basketball tournament.
"He was the Dirt Bowl King, he wanted to come back from Greece and play in the Dirt Bowl," Marshall said.
But Johnson and Payne Muyale, 26, both died after a crash in the westbound lanes on Interstate 264 on July 26. Both men were driving separate vehicles.
"I think it is going to take a while before I can process," said Marshall.
On Sunday, more than a dozen family and friends gathered to paint the sky with balloons in honor of Donovan.
"Great guy, genuine soul, all he wanted to do was spread love, be positive and help people," Richard Kennedy, a family friend, said.
Shelby County High School boy's basketball team is also mourning the loss of a local basketball legend.
"He was just a great guy, that's why the outpouring of love is so tremendous for Donovan worldwide, not just in Shelby County and Louisville," said Don Johnson, Donovan's father.
