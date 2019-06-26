LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A former resident of Shelbyville, Kentucky has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for inducing minors to produce child porn.
According to the Department of Justice, 38-year-old Shannon Simonton was formally sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, after he pleaded guilty in March to a single count of production of sexually explicit images in interstate commerce. Simonton will be required to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.
Once out of prison, Simonton will also undergo a 25-year term of supervised release.
He's also ordered to pay a mandatory special assessment of $100.
Simonton initially faced hundreds of charges, including 96 counts of use of a minor for sexual performance and first degree sexual assault. The crimes allegedly took place over a two-year period.
