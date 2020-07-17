LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former athletic director and varsity boys basketball coach at Crothersville High School accused of sending "inappropriate messages" to a 14-year-old female student is headed to trial.
Gregory Kilgore was arrested back in March and charged with felony child solicitation. According to court documents, Kilgore was expected to plead guilty next week, but that hearing has now been canceled. Kilgore's new trial date is set for January 2021.
Investigators allege Kilgore sent messages to a teen at Crothersville Junior-Senior High School. According to a probable cause affidavit, Kilgore asked the girl in January if he could follow her on social media. The girl told investigators she thought the request was related to sports at the school. Soon thereafter, he began messaging her, but the girl said it never got sexual until March.
Kilgore said in one message that he'd had "too many beers," the probable cause affidavit states, and "I bet we'd have fun." He also sent the girl two eggplant emojis and a peach emoji, which can contextually be sexual references. He told the girl he's a perverted old man, the probable cause affidavit states, and that she's a bad girl to be so young.
The girl took screenshots of the messages and showed them to her mother, according to authorities. Child services reported the messages to police.
