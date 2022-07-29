LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services.
It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures.
“We were afraid every single day. We were afraid that CPS was just going to show up and take our kids from us. We were just afraid of everything,” Lelah Jerger, Jaelah’s mom, told WDRB News.
Jaelah is now 6 years old, but when she was a baby her parents said they were threatened to get her blood tested to confirm they were giving her Keppra, a pharmaceutical drug for epilepsy. And if they didn't comply, the Jergers said they were made to believe Jaelah would be taken away.
Lelah said they wanted to get an attorney, but child services told them no and told them the blood draw had to be done immediately. If not, the Jergers said Jaelah would have become a "Child in Need of Services" or CHINS, meaning they would have lost the rights to make medical decision for their daughter. The Jergers said they complied despite child services not having a warrant for the blood draw because they were scared. They felt like they didn't have a choice.
“We should have the right to make decisions for our children, medically, academically. In every way we should have that right. We should also have the right to say what goes in and out of our bodies. And they did not have a judge signature saying that they could take our daughter's blood,” Lelah said.
The Jerger's filed a lawsuit against a child services case manager and her supervisor. Originally it was dismissed by a district court, but the Jergers just found out this week they won their appeal of that decision. That means -- it can go back to district court and the family can get their chance at a jury trial.
“That's been our ultimate goal -- to get to a jury trial. So that we do shed more light on this, we do shed more awareness that we do have rights individuals. We do have rights as parents,” Lelah said.
The family moved to Colorado a few years ago. And Jaelah is currently taking cannabis and CBD for her seizures and no pharmaceuticals. Her mom said -- she’s doing amazing.
WDRB reached out to Indiana Department of Child Services regarding the Jerger's lawsuit. A spokesperson said they do not have an agency statement at this time.
