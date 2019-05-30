CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A former police officer in southern Indiana is headed to prison for having sex with an underage girl.
A Harrison County judge sentenced Dwayne Avis to 18 months. He'll spend eight months behind bars and ten months on probation.
The former Georgetown Police officer was arrested in Feb. 2018 and charged with child seduction and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
The charges came after a friend of the 17-year-old told police the victim told her she met Avis when he was a Corydon Police officer. He pulled her over for smoking marijuana but let her go with a warning. Afterward, they developed a relationship on social media that eventually led to them having sex twice.
The girl also told investigators that Avis asked her to send him nude images of herself, and he sent her nude images of himself. She also said Avis gave her a sex toy.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.