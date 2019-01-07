LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's former state auditor has officially declared his candidacy for governor.
Adam Edelen made the announcement Monday in Lexington with running mate Gill Holland, a Louisville businessman and developer.
Edelen is running for governor four years after losing re-election as state auditor. Now he's promising to bring a fresh perspective to tackling the state's problems.
During his announcement, Edelen embraced public education funding, fixing the pension crisis, expanded Medicaid, statewide broadband and ending reliance on coal.
"Climate change is real," Edelen said. "And so are the thousands of jobs that can be created by fighting it, folks."
Edelen is backing new, often controversial sources of revenue to help pay for it all.
"If we embrace medical marijuana and gaming, then we can create more revenue," Edelen said. "But at some point, we're going to have to have serious leaders stand up, one who knows how to bring folks together to do tax reform."
Edelen chose Holland, a Louisville entrepreneur and developer, as his running mate.
"I think the world needs a leader like Adam Edelen," Holland said Monday. "And honestly, this is not something I ever thought that I would be doing two months ago."
Edelen said he'll run a competitive race, despite promising to take no special interest money.
"Gil and I are not going to run out of ideas," Edelen said. "And we're not going to run out of people to support these ideas."
Edelen is the third major Democrat to declare for the race, setting up a spirited campaign season ahead of the May 21 primary. Perennial candidate Geoff Young and his running mate, Joshua French are also running.
The winner will likely face Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will seek a second term but has not yet officially filed to run.
