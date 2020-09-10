LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man once in charge of Louisville’s public transportation is accused of misusing public funding.
Ferdinand Risco resigned from TARC in February amid accusations of sexual harassment by at least four women. A report of TARC’s internal investigation, detailing the women’s claims, was released this week. It also reveals potentially wasteful spending of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
One of the more costly accusations is tied to a woman simply named Contractor in the report. Risco paid her $27,000 for consulting work without approval in January 2019, within days of meeting her for the first time. The report states Contractor was not vetted or qualified. The investigation also showed that within a week of the secret payment, Risco and Contractor had sex in a hotel room that was billed to TARC.
Contractor told investigators that Risco made attempts and did have sex with her a total of four times last year. The report suggests it is still unclear if the sexual relationship between the two was consensual, but having sex with anyone connected to a TARC contract is in violation of TARC policy.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer responded Wednesday to the newly-released report, saying he was pleased it was completed quickly in an effort of transparency.
“Clearly, what Mr. Risco did was abhorrent," Fischer said. "As we learned about the allegations, we investigate them quickly and took action for him."
Risco resigned in February, but the investigations shows Contractor billed TARC for nearly $230,000 through May 2020, and there is virtually no proof that she completed any significant work. The TARC Board cut ties with Contractor and stopped the monthly payments of $14,000, which the report said were part of an agreement Risco quickly forced through for Board approval late last year.
Contractor was initially interviewed by investigators for the report but has not cooperated since.
TARC’s union president is now calling into question every contract under Risco’s 14-month-long leadership.
“We strongly believe that everything Risco had his hands in all contracts — especially the TARC3 contract — needs to be looked at, broke down, and redone,” said Theo Hamilton, president of ATU Local 1447.
Investigators did review nine contracts, concluding three were justified and the rest needed to be revisited or repaid to TARC.
The money mismanagement does not end with the contracts. From February 2019 through February 2020, Risco took 23 trips costing nearly $64,000 in travel expenses. In comparison, the former executive director never exceeded yearly travel expenses of $20,000 per year.
The report authors called this spending offensive.
“The head of a public transit entity who stays in a $600 a night hotel, runs a $400 bar tab and rides in a $30 Lyft LX to go a couple miles for dozens of days cannot reasonably contrast with our ridership who may spend $600 a month to house a family, $400 to feed them, and buy a bus card for the $30 to maintain employment," it says.
TARC is suing Risco in hopes of recovering some of the money lost. And the case has now been turned over to the TARC’s External Auditor, the Kentucky State Auditor and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for a potential criminal investigation.
The mileage on Risco’s company vehicle also doubled, averaging more than 1,700 miles per month. Some months last year, Risco was only in Louisville for less than 10 days total. For the months of June and December 2019, his whereabouts cannot even be accounted for.
In an effort to prevent further money mismanagement by any future leadership, the report suggested all spending by executives and managers should be subject to regular TARC Board review, and monthly accounting should be required. All contracting should remain under the authority of TARC’s purchasing department and should be part of a centralized data base and properly documented.
The report listed other recommendations and changes:
- Director of Finance is now CFO and has full oversight of all expenditures.
- Finance Committee re-established.
- Pre-paid Travel Expenses to be booked through Finance Department.
- TARC eliminated the use of individually issued TARC credit cards for travel and entertainment expenses.
- It is recommended the Allowable Expense Report should be modified to include a running tally of an employee’s annual travel expenses.
- It is recommended Board pre-approve a travel budget for the executive department.
- It is recommended all employees with authority to book travel or who are traveling regularly to be educated on TARC Board Resolution 2015-01.
- It is recommended the Allowable Expense Report be modified to include a checklist indicating the necessary “pre-approval” is on file.
- Any violations of the Board Resolution should result in a suspension of that employee’s right to further travel and the employee will not receive reimbursement for the expenses.
Related Stories:
- Mayor Fischer announces new leadership for TARC
- 124-page report outlines sexual harassment allegations against former TARC director
- Sexual harassment, misspending: TARC report details former director's alleged misconduct
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.