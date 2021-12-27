LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Trigg County Sheriff pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to a person under 21 and tampering with testimony of a potential witness, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Monday.
According to a news release, former Sheriff Jason Barnes provided alcohol to a person under the age of 21 in February 2020.
Barnes of Gracey, Ky., later "knowingly practiced deceit with intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness," Cameron said.
Barnes pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness and unlawful transaction with a minor on Monday. He resigned as Trigg County Sheriff in August 2020.
His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.