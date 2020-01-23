LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U of L basketball player is accused of placing fraudulent charges on a credit card that was reported stolen.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Nov. 30.
Police say 27-year-old Chane Behanan admitted to using the credit card, which he claimed he found at the Clubhouse Apartments at 2330 Crittenden Drive.
There were $71.74 worth of fraudulent charges on the card, according to police. Behanan was charged with misdemeanor counts of receipt of stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card in connection with that case.
He was already in custody for failing to appear in court for allegedly missing child support payments. A bench warrant was issued for Behanan's arrest on Jan. 13 for flagrant non-support, after he was indicted in 2018 for owing $9,700 in missed payments. He did not show up for his court appearance.
Behanan played for the U of L's men's basketball team when the Cards won the 2013 NCAA championship. He was later dismissed from the team in December 2013 for what former coach Rick Pitino said was a violation of team rules.
