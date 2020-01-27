LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville star and retired NBA player Jerry Eaves could not believe it when he heard about NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death.
Eaves, who knew Bryant’s father very well, said he learned about the young Bryant’s death Sunday afternoon from a mutual friend.
"The caller said, 'Are you sitting down?' and I said, 'Yes, I am.' He said, 'I've got tragic news. I am sure a close friend of yours, Kobe Bryant, died.' I said, 'stop playing,'" Eaves said.
After reality set in, Eaves started collecting information about the fatal helicopter crash and even shared details of the tragic helicopter crash with his listeners of his sports radio show.
Eaves hit the airwaves Monday afternoon with a heavy heart and shared his personal connection to Bryant.
"I knew Kobe's dad really well: Jelly Bean Bryant,” Eaves said.
He met Bryant's father through Rodney McCray, a Louisville teammate and friend who was drafted by the Houston Rockets.
"He was just such a nice guy, sincere guy," Eaves said. "His wife, we all went out to Friday's, not far from the Old Summit Arena."
Once Kobe entered the league, Eaves said he saw him in action a number of times, including the legendary 62-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks Dec. 20, 2005.
"He put on a legitimate show and sat down with 16 minutes to play,” Eaves said. “He could have had 100."
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday. The crash remains under investigation, but aviation experts said it may have been caused by the pilot becoming disoriented in fog.
