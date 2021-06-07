LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball player Robbie Valentine is hosting a free four-day camp from June 28 to July 1 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Valentine said he is glad to resume the camps after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of his planned camps last spring and summer.
“Kids have been learning from home, missing athletic seasons and some have faced economic hardships," Valentine said. "My hope is that my camp brings them structure and a safe place to learn the game we all love."
Kids ages 5-14 are eligible for the free camp. Registration is open now. The camp will be held from 5-8 p.m. each day.
For questions about registration or camp, you can call 502-574-7275.
