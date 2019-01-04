LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coach who led the University of Louisville to more than a dozen national titles is demanding answers.
After more than 16 years, Todd Sharp, the popular head of the Ladybirds, was fired last month by the U of L Athletic Association. The reason was outlined in a Notice of Termination from U of L, but Sharp's attorney calls the allegations false and part of a public vilification.
"He has no idea what it is they're alleging he did wrong," Jeffersonville attorney Larry Wilder said.
Wilder is speaking and asking questions on behalf of Sharp.
"He has no understanding of what they're accusing him of that is the bases of his very public dismissal," Wilder said. "We want them to provide us with what they believe supports their ... public vilification of an individual who has served the university for more than 20 years."
In the Notice of Termination letter sent to Sharp in December, the athletic association alleges a six-month investigation concluded "there is substantial evidence that you engaged in fiscal misconduct" and also alleges $40,000 couldn't be accounted for.
"We are asking for the evidence of what it is that they're alleging were the mishandling of funds," Wilder said.
The university declined to comment on camera, calling it's a personnel matter and part of an ongoing investigation.
"He was loyal to Mr. Jurich and that athletic organization," Wilder said.
Sharp's tenure included more than a dozen national championships and the Lifetime TV show "So Sharp," but Wilder believes the coach's fate is connected to the previous administration.
"It appears that there is a systematic effort to purge the university of the Jurich era," Wilder said.
On Friday, Wilder sent a two-page letter to the man who replaced Jurich, Vince Tyra.
"We asked for the policy that he has allegedly broken," Wilder said. "We also asked for the ability to have them demonstrate that he even knew a policy existed."
The letter also asks for documents supporting allegations Sharp "engaged in fiscal misconduct." Wilder calls it all part of a pattern from the university.
"They like to take and accuse individuals who work there of conduct which could be criminal, then they use the University of Louisville Police Department as their 10,000-pound gorilla," Wilder said.
Wilder said if the university does not respond to this letter, the next step will likely be a lawsuit.
