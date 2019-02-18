LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville football player who was accused of raping a woman at his apartment in August 2018 is suing the university and his accuser.
U of L expelled Kemari Averett after a code of conduct hearing on the matter. But a Jefferson County Grand Jury decided Monday not to indict Averett on a criminal charge of rape.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed Friday, Averett and the woman were dating and had sex several times, all of which were consensual. Averett is suing the university, the woman who said he raped her and several other university officials for violating his due process and defamation of character.
"A lie will get around the world and back before the truth can put his boots on," said Aubrey Williams, Averett's attorney. "But people want to say, 'Well, why would someone say that? Why would someone lie?'"
The lawsuit alleges the woman "falsely accused (Averett) of raping her and published the false allegations on Snapchat." It continues by saying that the defendants in the case have been treated differently because of their sex, and Averett "believes it is because the University acted out of fear to the "Me Too Movement."
The lawsuit asks for $15 million in damages.
Averett is still facing wanton endangerment and assault charges in a separate case from October. He's accused of putting a gun to his girlfriend's head, threatening to kill her. His attorney claims that accusation is not true.
Averett has a hearing in court later this week. U of L said it would not comment on the lawsuit or the grand jury.
Related Stories:
- U of L football player released on HIP after allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend
- U of L football player suspended after arrest for threatening girlfriend with a gun
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.