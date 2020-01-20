LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U of L basketball player was arrested Monday for failure to appear in court after allegedly missing child support payments.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Chane Behanan early Monday in Louisville. He was wanted out of Barren County for not paying child support, and then not showing up for a court appearance.
A bench warrant was issued for Behanan's arrest on Jan. 13 for flagrant non-support, after he was indicted in 2018 for owing $9,700 in missed payments. He did not show up for his court appearance.
Behanan played for the U of L's men's basketball team when the Cards won the 2013 NCAA championship. He was later dismissed from the team in December 2013 for what former coach Rick Pitino said was a violation of team rules.
