LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville men's basketball player is facing a felony drug charge after police found marijuana in his car while conducting a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky, last month.
According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after the driver was following another car "too closely."
Police then noticed an odor of marijuana from Montrezl Harrell, who was a passenger in a vehicle he claimed to have rented.
Harrell then admitted to being in possession of the marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.
Police say three pounds of marijuana was then found in vacuumed sealed bags in a backpack in the backseat.
He was originally scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, but it was rescheduled for July 13 after he didn't appear.
Harrell is facing a charge of trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana.
He's currently a forward with the Charlotte Hornets and played for UofL from 2012-2015.
