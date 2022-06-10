LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville women's basketball player is giving back to Shively.
Angel McCoughtry is building a new basketball court in Shively Park. The WNBA player posted on Twitter of people putting on the finishing touches.
Louisville I’ll see y’all soon. The court is almost done 😺 pic.twitter.com/fnb7EV7PnG— McCoughtry.eth (@angel_35) June 9, 2022
McCoughtry, a two-time Olympic gold medalists, partnered with Adidas to build the court. It opens next Friday with a cookout.
McCoughtry led Louisville to the NCAA national championship game in 2009, before winning WNBA Rookie of Year honors. She also is a two-time WNBA scoring champion.
