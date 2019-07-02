LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former vice president of the Louisville Metro Police Officer's Credit Union pleads guilty to stealing more than $3 million.
Josephine Crowe was charged with aggravated identify theft and financial institution fraud. Prosecutors say between 2013 and 2017, Crowe ran an elaborate scheme stealing cash from the Credit Union's vault and teller drawers.
They say to cover up her tracks, she would create fake loans in different Credit Union customers' names. The FBI began investigating the Credit Union's operations in 2017 after a theft at the downtown location. A lawsuit filed in 2018 alleged that Crowe diverted direct deposits and wire transfers that were meant to pay off legitimate loans.
The Credit Union has more than 35,000 members serving law enforcement, their immediate family and a few businesses.
Crowe faces a sentence of anywhere between two and 32 years in federal prison.
