LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)— The man who led WDRB to many of its earliest successes died Friday after an illness. He was 82.
John Dorkin was general manager of the station for nearly 14 years, from 1988 to 2002. He was the second general manager of WDRB and managed the station through its early days as a charter Fox network affiliate and its time as the local TV station for the Louisville Cardinals.
He also started the News at 10 in 1990, which has expanded into the WDRB News we know today. He joined the staff for the ribbon-cutting of our building expansion in 2014.
Dorkin worked in advertising and public relations in Louisville after leaving WDRB.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
