LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fort Campbell soldier killed in Syria was honored for his service Monday.
Gov. Matt Bevin directed all U.S. and Kentucky flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Feb. 18, 2019, in honor of Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, of Boynton Beach, Florida.
The funeral for Farmer was Monday morning at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Farmer was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He died on Jan. 16, 2019, in Manbij, Syria, from wounds sustained when an IED detonated.
Farmer was 37.
