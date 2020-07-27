LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell are now required to undergo coronavirus testing before being deployed, according to military leaders.
Officials began testing more than 4,000 soldiers Monday before they were sent to the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. The deployment begins in early August and lasts until early September.
Army officials said they were testing soldiers to curb the virus and "preserve the readiness of the force."
Soldiers who tests positive will be isolated at Fort Campbell until they are released by medical staff, according to a news release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.