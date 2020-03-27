LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An employee who works at the U.S. Army base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The confirmed COVID-19 patient is a civilian employee and is not a resident of Fort Knox, according to the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.
Health department officials and Fort Knox Preventive Medicine are conducting an investigation to identify any individuals the person came in contact with recently, according to a news release.
"Contacts will be notified as soon as identified," the news release says. "Those not contacted are considered as having no more risk than the general public at this time."
The Department of Defense recently selected Fort Knox as the fourth Army headquarters, which will bring an additional 635 soldiers to Kentucky.
