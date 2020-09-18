LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff at a school in Fort Knox are mourning the loss of a school counselor, after she passed away from COVID-19.
School officials say Pamela Harris, a Department of Defense Education Activity school counselor at Fort Knox Middle High School, died earlier this week. She had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Condolences for her death were sent home to parents in a letter from Principal Lonnie R. Gilmore, Jr.
"We are deeply saddened to share with you that Pamela Harris, our 9th & 10th grade counselor, passed away yesterday," Gilmore wrote on Sept. 16. "Mrs. Harris dedicated many years to the Fort Knox Community in service as an Army veteran, teacher, and school counselor. She was also a beloved staff member who was known for lifting up others with her smile, encouraging words and jokes."
The school's Crisis Response Team was made available to students, staff and family members.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.