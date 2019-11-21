Brig. Gen. Michael D. Roache, commanding general of the 86th Training Division, took part in a wreath ceremony to honor the late U.S. President Zachary Taylor on the anniversary of his birth. (Nov. 21, 2019)
U.S. President Zachary Taylor was born in Louisville and was buried after his death in office in 1850.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Military honors were given to the late U.S. President Zachary Taylor on his birthday Thursday.
Soldiers from Fort Knox paid tribute with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville. Each year, the White House provides a wreath or flag to be presented at the gravesite of each president on the anniversary of their birth.
Wreath ceremony honors the late U.S. President Zachary Taylor
The tradition calls for a U. S. military general or flag officer to do the honors. This year, Brig. Gen. Michael D. Roache, commanding general of the 86th Training Division, and an honor guard from the 84th Training Command hosted the wreath ceremony.
Taylor was born in 1784 in Virginia, but moved to Kentucky as an infant, according to his White House biography. He grew up in Louisville, joined the Army in 1808 and became the 12th U.S. president in 1849. He died 16 months later in 1850.