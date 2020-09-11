LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sound of a ringing bell resonated at Fort Knox Friday morning to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
People gathered in front of the U.S. Army post headquarters to remember the tragic day in 2001.
Brigadier General T.J. Edwards Jr., who was at the Pentagon the day of the attacks, gave an emotional address.
"We lost 29 military, civilian and contractors that day," Edwards said as his voice cracked. "And like I said, it's still tough today and we still miss those teammates today."
Service members also held a wreath-laying, a 21-gun salute, and played Taps.
A piece of the World Trade Center and a fire truck used during the attack are on display at the General George Patton Museum.
