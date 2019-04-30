BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A dispute on social media may have led to a fatal shooting involving a Fort Knox soldier and two teenagers.
German Parra, an active duty military police sergeant, is now the second suspect in the murder of 16-year old Xavier Weir from Beech Grove.
"Weir was shot and killed in Beech Grove a little after 3 in the morning on April 7," Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said.
A 16-year old was arrested shortly after the murder, and last Tuesday, U.S. Marshals took Parra into custody in Elizabethtown.
"This crime was very troubling, especially to the people who live down in that area" Buckley said.
Police say the 16-year old suspect, Isaiha Funez, confessed to the crime. And according to a probable cause affidavit, Funez told police it happened after a feud on Snapchat.
"Although a juvenile, Funez was charged as an adult in this case," Buckley said.
Police say the suspects opened fire on a carload of teens. Weir was hit in the head and later died.
"My son is never coming back," said Michelle Raines, Weir's mother.
Despite the arrests, Raines is still full of heartbreak and grief.
"He is never going to be back," she said. "I won't be able to go to a prom. I'll never have grandchildren with my baby."
Both suspects have been charged with murder and criminal recklessness.
Right now, Parra is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center, and he is also fighting extradition.
Parra is scheduled to be in court in Hardin County in late May.
