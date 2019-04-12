LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fort Knox soldier who pleaded guilty last fall to sending pornographic images of his 5-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Andrew Schmidt will be supervised for the rest of his life after he completes his sentence. He pleaded guilty in October 2018 to five counts of production of child pornography by a parent, 10 counts of transportation of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a news release.
Court documents indicate Schmidt used a mobile app called KiK messenger to begin communicating with an individual online on Dec. 4, 2017. That individual turned out to be an undercover employee of FBI.
The news release states that, "during the course of the online conversation, Schmidt sent the undercover employee pornographic images of his five-year-old daughter, and discussed the sexual activity he had and wished to perpetrate on her."
Investigators also found other pornographic images, including one of an 11-month-old baby that he produced. He also sent the image of his daughter to another KiK user.
