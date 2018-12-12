FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team of 25 soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command redeployed Wednesday from Southwest Asia to Fort Knox, where a crowd of family and friends celebrated their arrival.
The 1st TSC is split into three teams: red, white or blue. Each team has different responsibilities for making sure warfighters have the needed supplies, like food, fuel, transportation and ammunition, to complete their mission. The men and women returning home Wednesday were part of the blue team, in charge of strategic operations and plans. They spent the last six months in Kuwait.
“On a daily basis, they have a daunting task,” Col. Sidney Melton said. “You’ve exceeded the standard and now set a brand new benchmark. We’re very proud of you.”
After Melton addressed the crowd, the soldiers were reunited with their loved ones. The room filled with applause, laughter, cheers and tears of joy.
Capt. Kurt Reynolds kissed and hugged his wife, Ashley, who exclaimed, “Baby’s home!”
She said it didn’t sink in until she saw him walk into the room, because it wasn’t a guarantee he was going to be home before Christmas.
“I am ecstatic,” Reynolds said. “I am very happy to be back. One of our major milestones is right around Christmas time. It’s when I asked her out to be my girlfriend. So it’s very significant to both of us. So the fact I can be back in time, I couldn’t have asked for anything else.”
The couple has now been married five years, but they missed celebrating their anniversary during the deployment. They will be going home to Ohio to enjoy the holidays with their extended family and plan to make up for all the missed celebrations.
Another part of Wednesday’s celebration was a surprise reunion for one family. After embracing his wife, Capt. Andrew Hughes rushed over to the Child Development Center on post, where his 4-year-old daughter was in class.
Everleigh Hughes had no clue her father was coming home Wednesday. School employees told her she needed to leave class and come to the front office. As she walked up, her father called her name from around a corner. Everleigh paused for a moment, then with a beaming smile, ran to her father’s arms and yelled, “Daddy!”
Wrapped in a bear hug, she said she told Santa she wanted a Buzz Lightyear toy and a Belle tea set. Her mother, Karla Hughes, asked if dad was the best Christmas present. Everleigh nodded and kissed him.
But having her dad home isn’t just the perfect Christmas gift, it’s the best birthday present, too. Everleigh turns five on Dec. 24, and Andrew Hughes had promised he’d be back in time.
“This is the whole point of why I do this job,” he said, holding his daughter. “Because it gives me the opportunity to take care of my family. And sometimes, we have to sacrifice, but it’s OK in the end. Being able to go do a mission and then come back to this makes it all worthwhile.”
If this reunion wasn’t sweet enough, the Hughes’ 20-year-old son will reunite with the family as well. Ethan Hughes is airman at the Ellsworth Air Force Base, and he is coming home just in time for Christmas.
