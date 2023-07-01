Louisville, KY (40203)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.