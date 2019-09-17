LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 24 hours later, questions remain about the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in the Russell neighborhood early Monday.
Lyric Rushin was found safe hours after she went missing from her home on 27th Street, but police are still having trouble figuring out how she got out of the house. Investigators have not ruled out foul play.
Maj. Josh Hasch of the LMPD Major Crimes Division said there was no forced entry to the house, and doctors at the hospital examined the girl and found no medical trauma. All indications are that she simply wandered out of her house in the wee hours of Monday morning.
Lyric's mom called police around 1 a.m. and said she woke up to find her daughter missing. The door was apparently left unlocked. A massive search got underway, and the story ended up on social media and the news. Apparently, people were paying attention. In fact, Hasch credits social media for finding the girl.
Lyric was found at 41st and Market Streets just after 9 a.m. after a caller told police he spotted her. The biggest question concerns a man who the little girl appeared to have been following.
"The gentleman that located the girl initially indicated that she may have been following behind someone, so when officers responded to the scene, they did find the girl and the gentleman that she was walking behind and brought him in for questioning," Hasch said.
Police did not explain what came out of the questioning, but the man did not make a call to police.
Police are also asking for people in the Russell neighborhood to check security cameras between 27th and 41st Streets to see if there is any video of Lyric between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday.
Hasch said Lyric is back with her mother and family.
