LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was found dead in a car Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found the person "obviously deceased" around 1:45 p.m. on Elliott Avenue just north of Broadway.  Officers couldn't determine the gender on scene based on the positioning of the body, Mitchell said.

LMPD is treating the case as a death investigation, and Mitchell said foul play is suspected.

