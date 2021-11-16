LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was found dead in a car Tuesday afternoon.
Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found the person "obviously deceased" around 1:45 p.m. on Elliott Avenue just north of Broadway. Officers couldn't determine the gender on scene based on the positioning of the body, Mitchell said.
LMPD is treating the case as a death investigation, and Mitchell said foul play is suspected.
