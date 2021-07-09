Charles Cummins (Golden Alert)

Charles Cummins (Source: Louisville Emergency Notification System)

Editor's Note

MetroSafe said on Friday afternoon that Charles Cummins was found safe and returned home. No further information was given. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 32-year-old man.

According to a news release, Charles Cummins was last seen in the 1000 block of East Broadway, near Barrett Avenue. 

He is described as a white male, approximately 5'-9" tall and weighing 150 pounds. Authorities say he will likely be in a black wheelchair with two prosthetic legs. He was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

