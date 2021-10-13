LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 71-year-old man who was last seen at University of Louisville Hospital.
James Porter walked out of University of Louisville Hospital around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Police say Porter only knows his name, and could be "disoriented and confused."
Porter, who is described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds, was last seen wearing all black clothing.
"His immediate safety is at risk due to him not being able to care for himself on the streets and the cooler weather," the department said in a flyer.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or LMPD at 502-574-5673.
