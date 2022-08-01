UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department says 26-year-old Troy Shelton has been found safe and returned home to his loved ones. No further information will be provided.
Original story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.
According to a news release, Troy Shelton has been missing since Monday morning. Police say he told family members that he was going to the hospital and left his home. Family members say he hasn't been heard from since.
He has been diagnosed with an illness and is without his medication, according to a news release.
Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 502-574-LMPD.
