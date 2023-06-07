Leona Johnson-Golden Alert 6-6-23-LMPD.JPG

According to a Golden Alert issued by LMPD, Leona Johnson, 64, was last seen walking away from the 1400 block of South 6th Street, in Old Louisville, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo provided by LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a woman reported missing on Tuesday.

Leona Johnson, 64, was reported missing after she was seen walking away from the 1400 block of South 6th Street, in Old Louisville, around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Johnson suffers from dementia. 

A news release from LMPD early Wednesday states that "Ms. Johnson was located, and she is safe and will be reunited with family."

