LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in New Haven, Indiana say a young girl that went missing on Sunday has been found safe in New Jersey.
Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert for 6-year-old Leila Veney on Monday afternoon. The alert had said the girl might be in extreme danger. There was no additional information released other than to say the girl is safe.
The New Haven Police Department issued the alert Monday morning saying Leila was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. New Haven is about 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Leila was thought to have been with 34-year-old Leon Veney. The alert did not explain what relationship he may have to the child. No additional information was released about his possible role in the disappearance.
