LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A missing 24-year-old who was believed to be lost or in danger has been found safe.
LMPD said Brandon Dunn was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the 10000 block of Brentlinger Lane, which is off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek.
Dunn is described as five feet six inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to police, Dunn has a condition that requires medication and his family fears he may be lost or in danger.
