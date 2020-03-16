LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old man.
According to a news release, Caleb Vonbusch was last seen Sunday at 2:20 p.m. He is described as being 5'-11" tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing jeans and a light-colored (possibly grey) shirt with either a U of L or UK logo on the front.
Police say Vonbusch is on the autism spectrum and does not have any of his required medication with him.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300 or Oldham County Central Dispatch at 502-222-0111.
