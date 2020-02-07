LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 57-year-old woman.
According to a news release, Rima Jones is a woman of Arabic descent who was last seen near the 12300 block of Crosswinds Drive. That's off Tucker Station Road in Middletown.
She is described as a 5'-6" woman weighing roughly 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing an over-sized black coat with black pants.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
