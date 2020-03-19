LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help in finding a man with dementia who went missing Pleasure Ridge Park.
LMPD issued a Golden Alert for John Guelda on Thursday afternoon. The 86-year-old man was last seen about 11 a.m. at his home on Roddy Road in the area of Dixie Highway and Lower Hunters Trace.
Police say he was likely trying to get to a doctor appointment at the VA Hospital on Zorn Avenue, but he never arrived.
Guelda is described as having green eyes, gray hair, glasses, approximately 5' 6" and 150 pounds.
Guelda was last seen wearing a U.S. Marine Corps hat, a blue/white striped shirt and jeans. He drives a tan 2001 Toyota Tundra with a Kentucky license plate of 9134 FV.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about where he may be is asked to call 911.
